Judgment expected in alleged wife killer case

Judgment is expected in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday in the case against a 40-year-old man who is charged with brutally beating his wife to death with a rock and stabbing his son.

Less than a month before Marilyn Stebuys was brutally murdered, allegedly by her husband, she obtained an interim protection order against him out of fear that he would kill her and their children.

Her murder took place in June 2016. Dene Stebuys is charged with her murder, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and the contravention of a protection order.

The State alleges that on June 5, 2016, Marilyn was walking with Jonathan Gabani near a sports complex in Humansdorp when Stebuys suddenly appeared and attacked Gabani.

According to the State when Marilyn refused to go with her husband he grabbed her and beat her using a rock. Marilyn’s body was discovered dumped in bushes near the sports complex.

Their children are now in the care of their grandparents and both testified as state witnesses during trial.

Stebuys has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is currently out on bail.

The State alleges that he did not only beat his wife beyond recognition, but also stabbed his own son, Denwin, 16, with a knife, when the teenager attempted to defuse a volatile situation.

