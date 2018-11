“Police are investigating an arson case. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said Colonel Adele Myburgh.

According to social media, the Nederduits Hervormde Kerk (NHK) Kloof church in Geelhout Park, Rustenburg, was petrol-bombed and burnt.

However, Myburgh said she could not confirm at this state whether the church was petrol-bombed or not.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.