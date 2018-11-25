 
South Africa 25.11.2018 06:16 pm

DA rallies behind Steenhuisen, Twitter digs up his past

Gopolang Chawane
Image: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/Twitter

The DA leader has come out to support Steenhuisen. Ndlozi, however, indicated Steenhuisen and Zuma could be grouped together due to lack of education.

Democratic Alliance members have come out in support of DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and DA shadow minister of trade and industry Dean Macpherson took to social media to vouch for the chief whip’s character.

Maimane said Steenhuisen was a great legislator, who was the finest chief whip in parliament.

“I have worked with a great legislator, a chief whip and a friend. He is the finest chief whip of the opposition in Parliament. A constitutionalist and a fierce defender of freedom. He will continue to serve our party and the people of South Africa.”

Macpherson also vouched for the chief whip’s character and said he had known Steenhuisen for 10 years.

“I’ve known [Steenhuisen] 10 years. He’s taught me everything I know in politics. Honesty, hard work, accountability, knowing your subject matter, dedication to my party and country. No degree can teach you that. SA and the DA is a better place because of people like John.”

This did not sit well with DA detractors on social media though.

Others appeared to be asking the DA to support Steenhuisen to ensure he was not having a meltdown.

The EFF’s second in command Floyd Shivambu said Steenhuisen must go back to school and stop throwing allegations.

“This again is a perfect reflection of lack of organised knowledge and post secondary training. You must go to school and stop throwing crazy allegations. School is the topic now. Learn how to focus on the topic: SCHOOL.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who sparked the social media buzz on the DA chief whip in the first place, continued to take jabs at Steenhuisen.

Some on social media even went back in time to dig up some of Steenhuisen’s past.

Ndlozi appears to have rattled Steenhuisen, who may lose his job post elections if a DA proposal about qualifications is adopted.

A report by the Sunday Times suggests the DA’s “degree proposal” could be bad news for him.

The report states the chief whip may be demoted to being a “backbencher” after next year’s elections if a proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.

The DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

Steehuisen’s highest qualification is matric.

