Dti to lead SA trade and investment mission to Mozambique

The trade and industry department (dti) will lead a South African business delegation on a trade and investment mission to the provinces of Pemba and Maputo in Mozambique from November 26 to 30, the dti said on Sunday.

According to Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, the mission grants the South African government through the dti the prospect of continued economic collaboration and partnerships with African countries for the realisation of higher levels of industrialisation through sustainable trade and investment.

“The mission is expected to contribute towards increased trade and investment between South Africa and Mozambique, strengthen existing relations between the two countries, and increase the formation of commercial partnerships and joint ventures between the business people,” Davies said.

“South African companies have invested in Mozambique across a broad spectrum of sectors. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has since been acting as a catalyst for investment and development in Mozambique. About 40 percent of [the] Industrial Development Corporation’s growth in terms of investments are infrastructure, tourism, fisheries, agriculture, extractive, and electricity. There is potential for South Africa to export products and services in these sectors,” Davies said.

In 2017, 30 percent of Mozambique’s imports came from South Africa, which put it in the first position in terms of the market share in that country. Total trade volume in 2017 stood at R51 billion and the trade balance between the two countries in 2017 was R26.6 billion in favour of South Africa.

“Mozambique is a strategic and important partner to South Africa and is in the top five of our trade partners in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region,” he said.

The business delegation would consist of South African companies funded by the dti and represented by the electrical and renewable energy, architecture and engineering services, built environment, telecommunications, mining services, rail and ports, steel and tubing, and gas sectors.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.