Phakaaathi 25.11.2018 04:23 pm

Ten arrested at ‘derby’ semifinal at Moses Mabhida

CNS Reporter

The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court later this week.

A total of 10 suspects were arrested at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in relation to the Telkom Knockout semifinal soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday evening.

According to provincial police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, the suspects aged between 20 and 45 will be appearing in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 26 November, Northglen News reports.

“Seven suspects were arrested for ticket resale, two suspects were arrested for selling fake tickets and the tenth one was arrested for pitch invasion. There were no serious incidents reported during the match due to the high security presence and visibility,” he said.

