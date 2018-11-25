DA wants answers from Cele on state capture investigations

The Democratic Alliance has asked Police Minister Bheki Cele for an urgent meeting to discuss the progress of investigations into charges the DA has laid related to state capture, the party said on Sunday.

“South Africans deserve an update and transparency from the police on these investigations and the developments therein,” DA spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone said.

The DA had been “integral in countering the scourge of state capture that has become endemic in the failing ANC government”.

This had been achieved through strong parliamentary oversight, laying criminal charges, strict reporting to the public protector, and driving the creation of the Eskom inquiry.

Charges laid to date by the DA against relevant personnel and entities were:

On November 17, 2016: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe with regard to the public protector’s state capture report and Molefe’s alleged abuse of powers in dealing with Gupta-owned entities;

On November 28, 2016: Eskom and Trillian, CAS 70/11/2016. The DA’s affidavit concerns possible criminal and/or statutory offences committed;

On March 27, 2017: Mantshela Koko, former CEO of Eskom, and his alleged acts of maleficence, CAS 2067/5/2017;

On July 20, 2017: Anoj Singh, former CFO of Eskom for his alleged part in state capture, CAS 1685/7/2017;

On September 19, 2017: McKinsey & Trillian for their alleged role in state capture, CAS 1156/9/2017;

On September 29, 2017: Software company SAP for alleged implications in corruption, CAS 1800/9/2017;

On September 30, 2017: Just Coal and its alleged involvement in corruption, CAS 1803/9/2017;

On March 8, 2018: Bank of Baroda for their alleged involvement in illicit funds linked to the Guptas, CAS 454/3/2018; and

On April 17, 2018: Denel for a bursary of R1 million paid to the son of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

“We have also laid charges against Transnet and Mr [Siyabonga] Gama, former CEO of Transnet. The police have a responsibility to investigate the charges against those who have been implicated in the looting of our state,” Mazzone said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

