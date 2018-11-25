Officer shot, suspect killed in Marlboro Drive shootout

A suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with Metro police officers at around 7.15pm last night on the M1 North at the Marlboro Drive onramp in Sandton.

Two Metro police officers were setting up a speed camera when they were approached by the suspect and two accomplices who attempted to rob one of the officers of his service pistol, the Sandton Chronicle reports.

This is according to a media statement issued by Metro police Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, which further read that “the suspect shot the male officer in the arm and both legs, and the female officer returned fire, shooting the male suspect multiple times”.

Minnaar said both of the officers were taken to the Milpark Hospital and the suspect was taken to Tembisa Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“An illegal firearm was also recovered from the crime scene and the injured officer is in serious but stable condition. There is a search for the other two suspects.”

The Chief of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), David Tembe, further said:” “Anyone who attempts to assault or attempts to kill a JMPD officer will have to face the full might of JMPD.

“We will do whatever it takes to apprehend anyone who undermines the rule of law in the City of Johannesburg, and do whatever it takes to bring such suspect to book. Our hearts and minds will be with our officers, and we pray that they stay safe during this trying time.”

MMC of public safety Michael Sun posted on his Facebook that he and Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba as well as Vasco da Gama, the speaker of council, rushed to the hospital, and the wounded officer was in a stable condition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.