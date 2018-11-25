PICS: Ferrari written off in Houghton

The crime-awareness Twitter account Reza on Sunday afternoon shared photos of a multimillion-rand convertible Ferrari heavily damaged after allegedly speeding on the streets of Houghton, Johannesburg.

The damage looks too serious for the vehicle to be repaired. One Twitter user, however, ruefully observed that “it could probably be polished out”.

LOST CONTROL DUE TO HIGH SPEED ALLEGEDLY : OUTSIDE HOUGHTON GOLF COURSE. JHB. GP. pic.twitter.com/uICMPl87TV — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 25, 2018

Many can buy it, not many can drive it! — Shalane (@shalane_16) November 25, 2018

Must be that roundabout that’s always there. It’s easy to miss it, happened to me twice. — Edwin Mbugua (@54AfricanVoices) November 25, 2018

It's an accident guys, it happens everyday with different cars. Because this one ke Ferrari now we pretend as if Polo Vivo drivers don't lose control of their Polos. Some of you naming the driver an idiot,why? — Doctor Mosia (@HloksMosia) November 25, 2018

I’m sure that will polish out … — Trevor Mitchell (@Durbsviking) November 25, 2018

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

