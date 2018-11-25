 
South Africa 25.11.2018 02:21 pm

PICS: Ferrari written off in Houghton

Citizen reporter
Picture: REZA @crimeairnetwork

Picture: REZA @crimeairnetwork

Twitter users immediately jumped in to rub salt into the wounds of the unfortunate owner.

The crime-awareness Twitter account Reza on Sunday afternoon shared photos of a multimillion-rand convertible Ferrari heavily damaged after allegedly speeding on the streets of Houghton, Johannesburg.

The damage looks too serious for the vehicle to be repaired. One Twitter user, however, ruefully observed that “it could probably be polished out”.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

