Man arrested for soliciting bribe to write off Joburg resident’s debt

A man has been arrested after he apparently posed as an official and solicited a R6,000 bribe from a resident in Larochelle, south of Johannesburg, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on Friday and was expected to appear in Court on Monday on charges of fraud and extortion. More arrests relating to the case were expected, Mashaba said.

“It is alleged that the complainant’s account was in arrears and she approached the city’s revenue department to make payment arrangements. While she was busy trying to sort out her account the suspect approached her and offered to assist [by] writing off the arrears on the account. The suspect told the resident they would write off her debt provided that she pays R6,000.”

The resident agreed to pay the money to the suspect and then informed the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) team, which set up a sting operation with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

“I have also learnt that these suspects are working with officials from the revenue department. More arrests are imminent. I would like to commend the resident who refused to be part of any corrupt activity and reported the matter to our team, which acted swiftly to deal with the matter.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly and in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve,” Mashaba said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.