South Africa 25.11.2018 12:50 pm

Woman shot dead, man critically wounded in Durban minibus taxi rank shooting

ANA
A woman was shot dead and a man was critically wounded in a shooting incident at a minibus taxi rank shop in Berea in Durban on Sunday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 8.35am to reports of a shooting at a shop at the Warwick rank.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 8.35am to reports of a shooting at a shop at the Warwick minibus taxi rank on Canongate Road, Berea, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

It appeared that a woman was shot dead and a man was shot and critically wounded. He was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was rapidly transported to hospital for further treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown and police were investigating, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

