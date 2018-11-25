Whale carcass leads to Knysna shark warning

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Knysna and the Knysna municipal authorities have urged beachgoers to be cautious along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline because of increased shark activity after a whale carcass washed ashore in the area.

“Increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcass,” NSRI Knysna station commander Jerome Simonis said.

Bathers and paddlers were urged to be cautious. Brenton-on-Sea beach had been closed to bathing by the Knysna municipality, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

