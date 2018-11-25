 
South Africa 25.11.2018 12:44 pm

Whale carcass leads to Knysna shark warning

ANA
Shark.

Shark.

Bathers and paddlers have been urged to be cautious. Brenton-on-Sea beach has been closed to bathing by the Knysna municipality.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Knysna and the Knysna municipal authorities have urged beachgoers to be cautious along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline because of increased shark activity after a whale carcass washed ashore in the area.

“Increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcass,” NSRI Knysna station commander Jerome Simonis said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

– African News Agency (ANA)

