Cape Town beach tidal pools get multimillion-rand upgrades

Multimillion-rand upgrades to the Glencairn and Soetwater tidal pools in the South Peninsula have just been completed in time for the summer season and the annual influx of more than a million visitors to Cape Town beaches, the city said on Sunday.

“Our tidal pools are popular spots as these shallow pools of seawater are the ideal space for families with younger children to enjoy our coast,” mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services JP Smith said.

The R6,129,228 upgrade project included construction of a new wall capping; construction of a platform; closing old valves at the bottom of the pool; and rehabilitation of the baby pool, platform, and steps at Soetwater tidal pool.

Work done at Glencairn tidal pool included demolition of the old remains of the wall, 90 percent of which had collapsed due to various holes in the foundations; construction of a totally new wall with fibre reinforced concrete; and filling up holes in the bedrock.

“An investment in our beaches and associated facilities is more than just an investment in recreational facilities. While our beaches are popular year-round, and the summer peak during the festive season gives visitors an opportunity to relax and unwind, they are also areas that provide an economic influx into the surrounding businesses,” Smith said.

Other major projects which had been implemented on the False Bay coastline included the upgrade of the Miller’s Point recreation area, resurfacing the Fish Hoek walkway, the Strand sea wall, and Fisherman’s Lane in Strandfontein.

Various other projects had been identified for upgrade along the coast and were in the planning or implementation phase, and some were yet to be allocated funding.

“The city goes the extra mile to ensure that our beach facilities are world class, but we need the public to play their part. Some of the challenges at our beaches include vandalism and theft at facilities. Visitors to the beaches can assist by reporting any such incidents and being vigilant when visiting the coast.

“I implore beachgoers to remain off the dunes at all times and to remember that no alcohol or glass are allowed on the beach. In addition, be sure to make use of litter bins to keep the beaches clean and the ocean free of waste and plastic,” said Smith.

– African News Agency (ANA)

