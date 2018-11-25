 
South Africa 25.11.2018 11:23 am

Driver loses control of his car, crashes through a wall in Bryanston

CNS Reporter
Photo: Arrive Alive.

The young driver declined an offer to be taken to hospital.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the corner of Homestead Avenue and Bryanston Drive, Johannesburg, last night, reports the Sandton Chronicle.

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver lost control of his Volkswagen hatchback and crashed through a wall.

The 23-year-old male was assessed on scene by medics and found to be in a stable condition.

The man declined ambulance transportation to hospital.

All necessary authorities were on the scene.

