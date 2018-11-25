Man stabbed to death at Durban minibus taxi rank

Shortly after 7pm on Friday night, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a stabbing at the Victoria Street minibus taxi rank in central Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man had been stabbed in the upper torso. The patient was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and declared dead. Police were on the scene and were investigating, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

