South Africa 25.11.2018 08:59 am

Three injured in Gauteng car crash

ANA

Reports from the scene indicated that three cars were involved in the collision.

Three people were injured, one seriously, when three cars collided at an intersection in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

About half an hour after midnight, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the corner of Kwartel and Modderfontein roads, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that three cars were involved in a collision. One person sustained serious injuries and two others sustained moderate injuries. All the patients were treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

