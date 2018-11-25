Caretaker found drowned in pool at Durban house

Netcare 911 responded at 8.30pm to reports of a drowning at a residence in La Lucia, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the male caretaker, believed to be 35 years old, was found unresponsive in the pool by the domestic worker. A neighbour heard the domestic worker’s call for help and went to assist.”

The man was pulled out of the pool by the neighbour, who began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The patient was assessed on the scene by a Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life, and he was declared dead on the scene. Durban North police were on the scene and would investigate, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

