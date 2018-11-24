 
South Africa 24.11.2018 08:28 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 24 November 2018

Citizen reporter

Here are the winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 November, can be found below. Draw 1869.

 

Note: If you don’t see the numbers by 9.05pm, refresh your browser. This may present issues on a mobile device.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

6, 11, 22, 27, 34, 51. Bonus: 19

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

22, 27, 34, 45, 48, 50. Bonus: 43

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

5, 12, 14, 16, 24, 47. Bonus: 3

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R32 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was an estimated R57.8 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was an estimated R1 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure results accuracy, The Citizen takes no responsibility for any error.

