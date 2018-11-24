Woman airlifted to hospital after two-car crash

A woman was airlifted to hospital after she was seriously injured when two cars collided in Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 1.35pm to reports of a collision on the N12 near the Atlas Road off-ramp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that cars were involved in a collision.

The three patients that sustained minor injuries were transported by Emer-G-Med road ambulance to hospital. The seriously injured patient was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.

The Netcare 2 helicopter ambulance was called to the scene and rapidly flew the seriously injured patient to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

