 
menu
South Africa 24.11.2018 06:57 pm

Man arrested for John Curran’s murder

ANA
Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Curran was found dead in his flat in Cape Town two weeks ago.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran, 60, in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Curran was found stabbed to death in his flat in Buitengracht Street in the Cape Town CBD just over two weeks ago.

Detectives followed up on leads and details of a suspect were “circulated” to police. The 24-year-old man was arrested in Voortrekker Road on Friday and was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigators for  their dedication and living up to their mandate to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Curran had reportedly just completed a two-year contract as director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven busted in KwaZulu-Natal police operation 24.11.2018
Man sentenced to 20 years for raping relative 24.11.2018
Brazen security billboard in KZN gets major flack 23.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.