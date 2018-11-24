Seven busted in KwaZulu-Natal police operation

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers alongside the Umlazi trio task team in Durban arrested seven suspects between the ages of 19 and 49 during an anti-crime operation in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in U section “while he was heavily drunk and in possession of an unlicensed firearm with seven rounds of ammunition”, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“The firearm was seized and he resisted arrest while insulting police officers. He was charged for possession of [an] unlicensed firearm, handling a firearm while under the influence of [an] intoxicating substance, and resisting arrest.”

Police proceeded to P section where two suspects, aged 19 and 22, were arrested for robbery. Two tuckshops were allegedly robbed by a group of suspects and an employee was shot and wounded. Cash and property were stolen at gunpoint. The suspects will be charged with robbery and attempted murder.

Four other suspects, aged between 22 and 49, were arrested after they were found in possession of heroin capsules and Mandrax tablets. All the arrested suspects would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mbele said.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, another operation was conducted by the provincial trio task team and a 27-year-old man was arrested in R section, Umlazi. He was found in possession of three unlicensed pistols with their serial numbers filed off and 112 rounds of ammunition.

He was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He had already appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court and would be kept in custody pending an on-going police investigation to ascertain if he could be linked to crime cases in Umlazi, Mbele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

