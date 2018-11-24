Man sentenced to 20 years for raping relative

A 26-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced in the Inkanyezi Regional Court to 20 years imprisonment for raping a relative, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

In February 2013, a 31-year-old woman was on her way to visit a friend when her relative followed her in the KwaNyembe area, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“While she was walking through a forest, her relative approached her. He grabbed her and told her what he wanted to do to her then she refused. The accused assaulted the victim until she was unconscious. A friend whom she was visiting, repeatedly phoned her but she could not answer and he then phoned her sister informing her that the victim did not pitch up. A search was conducted. She was found the following day, injured and unconscious, then she was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Mbele said.

A case of rape was opened at Mbongolwane police station and was assigned to the Eshowe family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit for investigation. The accused fled from the area after the incident. The investigators arrested him at his hiding place in Umgababa in 2017. He was kept in custody until his prosecution. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Friday.

In another court case, in the Eshowe Regional Court, earlier in the week, a 34-year-old church member was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for rape and a 61-year-old church leader was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

“A church leader who was also a guardian to a 14-year-old girl took her to stay with a 34-year-old church member in 2016 so that she could help him do house chores. She was repeatedly raped, she informed her guardian who did not do anything. She was able to be brave enough to report the incident this year,” Mbele said.

A case of rape was opened at Eshowe police station and was assigned to the Eshowe FCS unit for investigation. The two men were immediately arrested. The church member was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for rape and the victim’s guardian was sentenced to three years imprisonment for failing to report the incident, Mbele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.