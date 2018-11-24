Police ‘brutality’ victim wants answers

A 38-year-old male journalist who was the victim of alleged police brutality in Pretoria East wants answers.

The journalist, Frans Machate, said his stitches were removed and his wounds were healing.

The Pretoria East Rekord reports that Machate has opened a case and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the investigation into the attack was ongoing.

The 38-year-old was allegedly inexplicably attacked by police and Tshwane metro police officers at his home during the early hours of October 31 2018.

The officers entered his home, and four accosted him and cuffed him without informing him why he was being arrested. They did not read him his rights and they allegedly refused to identify themselves when he requested them to do so.

The officers then proceeded to push him around and one hit him with a torch on the head while handcuffed. The officers also continued to kick in bedroom doors and ransack his home and office prior to taking him to the Silverton SAPS.

Machate told the Rekord that he was placed in a room where he was kicked all over his body by police officers before he was charged with attempted murder, driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and assault of a police officer.

