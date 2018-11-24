Collision sends one car flying into fence

A collision between two vehicles on Doreen Road on Saturday sent one of the vehicles flying through a fence.

The collision according to Roodepoort Northsider was between a Honda and a Peugeot.

The vehicles collided, which led to the driver of the Peugeot losing control.

The Peugeot flew threw the boundary fence of Amorosa Office Estate on the corner of Doreen and Lawrence Road.

No serous injuries were reported after help arrived.

The Peugeot did however sustain serious damage after going through the fence, and was taken from the scene on a roll-back.

