Limpopo cops seek kidnappers and gang rapists of high school teacher

South African Police Service officers in Villa Nora in the Lephalale policing cluster have launched a manhunt for a group of alleged kidnappers who abducted and raped a 28-year-old high school teacher at Marken on the outskirts of Lephalale, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

It is alleged that on Friday the kidnappers broke into her rented home while she was sleeping, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

They bound her with ropes, loaded her inside the boot of her car, and drove away with her. Police were notified and she was later found dumped in the bush alongside the road to Bakenburg outside Mokopane. She had been admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

“The preliminary police investigations have since revealed that two of the suspects involved in this chain of crime incidents are well known to the victim, as she previously taught them at the same school and they are staying in this village.

“It was also detected that the suspects made turns in gang raping the victim and dumped her still tied in the bushes before they fled the scene with her blue Polo with registration number DWN 574 L.”

Police had opened cases of housebreaking with intent to commit crime, kidnapping, and rape. The police investigations were continuing.

“The police are therefore requesting Phinias Kgomo to come to Villa Nora police station or to go to any nearest police station to assist with investigations in this matter,” Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects should contact Captain Dedrick Ditsela on 082-469-0923, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

