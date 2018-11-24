SABC and longtime spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago part ways early

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) spokesman Kaizer Kganyago has left the public broadcaster ahead of the expiry date of his contract, the SABC said on Saturday.

“Mr Kganyago’s contract expires at the end of January 2019 and he requested to be released from his contract effective Friday, 23 November 2018 instead of serving his contract until end of January 2019,” SABC spokeswoman Neo Momodu said.

Kganyago had served the SABC as spokesman for 13 years. Throughout his tenure, he became the face and voice of the SABC and served the organisation and South African public diligently and with integrity.

“The SABC would like to thank Mr Kganyago for his contribution in communication and creating awareness of SABC messages, and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” Momodu said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

