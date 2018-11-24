 
menu
South Africa 24.11.2018 10:49 am

SABC and longtime spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago part ways early

ANA
SABC Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago at The Forum in Johannesburg, 14 January 2016, at the 15th Metro Fm Awards Finalists Announcements. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

SABC Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago at The Forum in Johannesburg, 14 January 2016, at the 15th Metro Fm Awards Finalists Announcements. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He served as the public broadcaster’s spokesman for 13 years, but is moving on to new things.

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) spokesman Kaizer Kganyago has left the public broadcaster ahead of the expiry date of his contract, the SABC said on Saturday.

“Mr Kganyago’s contract expires at the end of January 2019 and he requested to be released from his contract effective Friday, 23 November 2018 instead of serving his contract until end of January 2019,” SABC spokeswoman Neo Momodu said.

Kganyago had served the SABC as spokesman for 13 years. Throughout his tenure, he became the face and voice of the SABC and served the organisation and South African public diligently and with integrity.

“The SABC would like to thank Mr Kganyago for his contribution in communication and creating awareness of SABC messages, and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” Momodu said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SABC takes action against alleged sex harassers 22.11.2018
SABC apologises for Nelson Mandela Challenge blackout 20.11.2018
Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses final bid to appeal costs order 19.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.