Public warned not to use dangerous spices after hijacking

South African spice company Deli Spices has urgently warned the public that some products stolen when a logistics truck carrying some of Deli Spices products was hijacked in Gauteng on Wednesday are not for consumption.

“The Deli Spices’ products stolen were Deli ready packs, containing separate packs of curing salt containing sodium nitrate and sodium nitrite, which is used to preserve the colour of meats, as well as inhibit botulism. However, if not used within a specific food production process, the preservatives are a health concern. The salt packs are dyed pink to prevent confusion with regular table salt,” the company said in a statement.

Deli Spices cautioned the public that should they be presented with these products to not ingest or attempt to use them, but to contact 011-019-2842 to arrange for collection or safe disposal.

The logistics company tracking system indicated that the products could have been stolen in Pretoria, Ekurhuleni, or Vereeniging. The packs ranged in size from 50g to 300g, and 900g, all labelled as “Curing Salt Pack. Contains Curing Agents”.

“While Deli Spices does not wish to create panic, the situation did happen and they are concerned for their customers and the general public. One cannot prevent hijackings and the related stealing of stock from occurring. However, the police are looking into the matter.

“Deli Spices has also educated their in-field representatives on the situation, alerted the public through social media and is relying on the transport company and the police to assist in finding the products that have been stolen,” the statement said.

The pack labels were comprehensive and clear, stating that the product should not be used without a readypack, as directed. Deli Spices urged anyone who might find or come into contact with these products to comply with the directions for use for safety reasons.

“The curing salt pack label stated the following warnings clearly indicating the blend was not 100 percent salt and contained curing agents: sodium nitrate and sodium nitrite and should be disposed of using a registered chemical disposal company.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

