Twenty children injured in Umbilo taxi crash

Twenty school children were injured on Friday while they were on their way home when a car and a taxi collided on Rick Turner Road near the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, paramedics said.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the vehicles had collided in a T-Bone format.

“The taxi carrying 21 children was severely damaged and the driver had absconded. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist as well as Advanced Life Support Units. Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene they were then transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said.

He said the cause of the accident was not known and police were on the scene to investigate.

– African News Agency (ANA)

