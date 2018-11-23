Power system tight, load shedding possible over weekend

The power system remained tight tonight, and Eskom said there was a low probability of load shedding over the weekend.

“We have managed to conclude new coal contracts that will enable us to achieve an upwards turning on declining coal stock levels and bring about a marked improvement from December onwards, albeit slowly. Our short-term strategy to augment coal stocks at power stations that were below the minimum days is two-pronged, namely, coal procurement and diverting coal from well-stocked power stations,” Eskom group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said.

“We aim to improve coal stock levels at the impacted power stations from December and grow the total stock days from an average of 25 to 28 days by the end of the current financial year.”

The power utility said that multidisciplinary teams continued to work tirelessly on the nine-point recovery plan to improve generation and operational performance while also stabilising the system.

Eskom requested South Africans to be vigilant as they anticipated an increase in coal trucks on the roads while transporting coal around Mpumalanga where they were restoring the coal stock levels to grid code heights.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.