Ndleleni Duma, former provincial secretary of the ANC in North West, dies

Tributes continue to pour in for former provincial secretary of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West Ndleleni Moses Duma, who died today after a long illness.

The ANC in North West said Duma, known as “Prof”, was a selfless leader, a calibre that stood the test of time during the mass mobilisation and underground operations to fight against demons of racial segregation and oppression.

“He advanced a social movement that will fight for equality before the law, women’s emancipation and free education for an African child. A rare breed of note in his contribution for development of the province without any expectation of being rewarded,” said Provincial Task Team (PTT) coordinator Keneetswe Mosenogi.

Duma, 60, became the first provincial secretary of the ANC in the North West between 1994 to 1998.

He was the head of political education and organising in the former Western Transvaal.

“We call on members of the ANC to unite and honour him as a leader who served his country and the province well,” said Mosenogi.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said he was a selfless and resilient leader who served the province with diligence and great distinction.

“I wish to, on behalf of the people of the province, send our deepest condolences to the Duma family and friends during this difficult time. As we mourn this remarkable man’s untimely death, we must also celebrate his extraordinary life, which he devoted towards changing the lives of ordinary citizens of the province,” he said.

Duma served the provincial government in different capacities including as a member of executive council (MEC) responsible for agriculture between 2004 and 2006, and sport, arts and culture between 2006 and 2009.

He was later deployed to the National Assembly where he was a member of parliament from 2009 to 2014.

At the time of his passing, Duma was a member of the North West provincial legislature.

Mokgoro was expected to visit the bereaved family in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

