Grade 11 teen in court for stabbing Grade 1 boy to death at school

A 17-year-old school boy, accused of stabbing a seven-year-old Grade 1 boy to death in Makapanstad, appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba today, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against the teenager was postponed to November 27. He would be kept at a juvenile centre.

The teenager in Grade 11 was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Shelton Karuweruwe – younger brother of the teen’s alleged girlfriend – several times inside a toilet at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School on Wednesday.

He allegedly slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there.

Karuweruwe was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the Grade 11 learner allegedly repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was certified dead.

– African News Agency (ANA)

