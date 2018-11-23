Sassa beneficiaries can swipe their new gold Sassa cards

The South African Post Office (Sapo) today advised South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries to swipe their new gold Sassa cards for items they want to buy at shops, instead of withdrawing cash first.

“Beneficiaries should withdraw the cash they need from a Post Office branch, as the first withdrawal per month is free,” Sapo said in a statement.

“For Sassa beneficiaries, all swipes at retailers are free and they get one free cash withdrawal per month over a Post Office counter. Using these perks, Sassa beneficiaries can access their grants down to the last cent without incurring any transaction fees whatsoever.”

Sapo said this method means beneficiaries can withdraw their cash during quieter times when there were practically no queues of people.

The Sassa grants for December 2018 will be available from December 28. The Post Office also mention that approximately 400,000 Sassa beneficiaries nationally still use the old white Sassa card — which will expire on December 31 this year.

“Beneficiaries must urgently get the new gold Sassa card as soon as possible, but no later than 15 December 2018. This will ensure they receive their grant without interruption. Getting the new gold Sassa card is simple, visit any Post Office branch, present an identity document and you will be issued with the new card within minutes,” Sapo said.

Sapo said the new Sassa card could also be obtained at Sassa offices nationwide and special arrangements were made for disabled beneficiaries who cannot visit a post office.

“It is necessary to use your PIN when swiping your card at a retailer, but the Post Office also caters for beneficiaries who are not comfortable using a PIN. These beneficiaries can present their ID document to make a withdrawal inside the Post Office branch using biometric authentication instead of PIN to withdraw funds,” Sapo said.

Sapo said their partnership with Sassa has freed millions of social grants beneficiaries from unauthorised and unwanted deductions, as the new gold Sassa card does not allow any illegal deductions.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.