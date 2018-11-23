I didn’t do it, ‘rapist’ model agency boss tells court

Convicted model agency boss Dawie de Villiers, who has been convicted of rape, maintains his innocence.

De Villiers told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Friday that he was not remorseful for his actions, aside from adding that he was innocent.

According to an IOL report, De Villiers was found guilty of rape, sexual grooming, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography in February 2017.

He has been on bail since then and the matter will be heard again on January 23 for sentencing.

De Villiers said his relationship with his three children was under threat and he feared they would lose their father if he was sent to prison.

“Currently we have lost more contracts when they heard about the court case. It has knocked us back a lot. The business will close down if I go to jail.”

