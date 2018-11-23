Three die when car crashes into bridge pillar in Cape Town

Three people were killed this morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a bridge pillar on Liesbeek Parkway in Cape Town, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived just before 7am to find two male occupants trapped in the vehicle and one female, who had been allegedly ejected from the rear seat, lying outside the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, all three were declared dead on the arrival. Metro EMS, fire and traffic services were all on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to ER24,” said Campbell.

– African News Agency (ANA)

