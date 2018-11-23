I have no remorse – paedophile, rapist model agency boss

Convicted rapist and paedophile, Kempton Park model agency boss Dawie de Villiers, told the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today that he remained unremorseful and maintained his innocence.

“Its difficult to show remorse to something I didn’t do,” he told the court.

De Villiers, the founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY), was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposing children to pornography and accessing child pornography in February 2017.

He has been out on bail since his conviction.

During sentencing proceedings, De Villiers said he was not in contact with his eldest son because of the trial.

He said he had a close relationship with his other three children, and that their biggest fear was that they would lose their father if he was sent to prison.

“Currently we have lost more contracts, when they heard about the court case it has knocked us back a lot. The business will close down if I go to jail,” De Villiers said when he was asked what impact the trial had on his business.

Later he said his wife only earned R8,000 a month which meant that she would not be able to maintain herself and their children if he was in jail.

The matter was postponed to January 23 next year for final sentencing arguments.

– African News Agency (ANA)

