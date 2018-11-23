KZN police arrest man, 85, for land invasion

An 85-year-old land invasion suspect will on Friday appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrate Court facing charges of fraud and malicious damage to property, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday at Inanda area.

Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspect and his associates were fingered in the investigation that they were linked to 19 cases including theft, trespassing, malicious damage to property, intimidation, and fraud.

“These investigations stem from cases registered by the owners of farms in the area during 2017 and 2018. The cases were handed over to the Provincial Task Team after it was brought to the attention of the acting provincial commissioner that there was no progress with regards to the investigations,” said Naicker.

“Following a protracted investigation which included the involvement of the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions in KZN, a controlled operation was conducted and the suspect sold private land to police agents for R20,000.”

He said the suspect’s accomplices fled when they received news of his arrest. Police are still looking for two more suspects.

“We are appealing to the outstanding suspects to hand themselves over to investigators and also appealing to those that bought land illegally in that area to come forward as soon as possible and co-operate with the investigating officers,” said Naicker.

Naicker urged those who have information to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mlungwana on 082 6627 764.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.