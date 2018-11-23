Colouring book caricature causes race row

Another race row has erupted on black business Facebook group Brownsense after various group members expressed their concern about a culturally insensitive post.

The row began when Facebook user MaLeseli Kolobe‎ posted images from a colouring book she recently published along with a message chronicling her journey and alerting group members that the book would soon be available for order.

“This book is a celebration of our diversity. We believe that part of a child’s self-identity is formed by their cultural identity. Whilst ideas about ancestry and how their family’s culture fits into the larger society are too abstract for most young people to understand, it’s never too early to teach children about culture and traditions,” wrote Kolobe.

The post features various colourless drawings meant to depict the various cultures indigenous to South Africa, often portrayed in their traditional regalia.

The most contentious image of them all is of a young coloured boy depicted as a participant in the annual minstrel show.

Some black and coloured group members took to the comments to protest the image and its symbolism and asked that it be taken down, while others claimed to see nothing wrong with the image.

The Brownsense group admin eventually had to interject after the row got out of hand.

“Hello Brownies. MaLeseli Kolobe’s is a really good educational concept, and it is bound to illicit emotional debate, and this is the space for the engagement. All we ask is that you engage one another with respect and take advantage of this opportunity to build as opposed to breaking down. Lay off the offensive language. Also, please note that we take trolling very seriously, and will remove anyone who takes part in it,” wrote an unidentified group admin.

The debate continued and the group admin has since closed the comments, citing the fact that the colouring book’s creator has received enough feedback and can work on her book further.

“Hello MaLeseli Kolobe, we are closing comments, as we feel you have received sufficient feedback. To the Brownies, this platform is intended for us not just to trade with one another, but to also have these difficult conversations in a safe space. Above everything else, let us respect one another, and correct/teach each other with love from a point of building and not breaking down. The world is hard enough as it is without us fighting amongst one another, and there is too much work to do with the energy we have spent fighting.”

No one has apologised for the offence caused and the group admin has stated no intention to take the post down despite the offended parties’ requests that this be done.

Take a look at the exchanges below.

