 
menu
South Africa 23.11.2018 11:06 am

Suspects nabbed while offloading hijacked truck in Alex cemetery

Sipho Siso
Some of the firearms recovered from the suspects.

Some of the firearms recovered from the suspects.

The joint operation by the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Metro police, and Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit proved successful.

A joint effort between the community and the police led to the arrest of three men who were caught red-handed offloading goods from a suspected hijacked truck in a cemetery in Alexandra, reports Alex News.

According to the spokesperson of the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Sergeant Desmond Subramoney, officers received a tip-off from members of the public who had noticed a truck parked at the cemetery and some people busy offloading goods.

Officers of the squad, together with Metro police and the Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, responded to the call and searched the area for the truck.

ALSO READ: ‘We should kill him’ – truck driver hears how hijackers argue about his fate

The truck was spotted at a cemetery and upon seeing the officers, three suspects are said to have fled the scene in different directions. Police gave chase and promptly arrested them. The officers recovered a Nissan UD truck and two unlicensed firearms with their serial numbers filed off.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 23 years, were detained at Alexandra Police Station and will appear in court soon.

Details: Sergeant Desmond Subramoney 011 248 1316; SubramoneyD@saps.gov.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four children perish in Alex fire 17.9.2018
Men stoned, shot and burnt beyond recognition by Alex mob 31.7.2018
Tourists robbed on their way to visit Mandela’s house in Alexandra 6.7.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.