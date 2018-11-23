Maimane targets Ramaphosa, heads march to Bosasa headquarters

Democratic leader Mmusi Maimane will head a march to the headquarters of the management company Bosasa.

Bosasa, now trading as African Global, is the latest admission by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The DA said the admission by the president that Bosasa donated at least R500,000 to his campaign for the ANC presidency was nothing short of a bribe and required investigation.

“Bosasa has previously funneled money to numerous ANC MP’s ministers, officials, and now the president and his family.”

The party further claimed the company, which had received R10 billion in government tenders and contracts, had also been found by the special investigating unit to be embroiled in fraud and corruption.

“Bosasa’s money is dirty money and the president must take full responsibility for his cosy relationship with [a] corrupt business.”

Maimane will be joined by Team One SA, Phumzile van Damme, Natasha Mazzone, and DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey.

The march will start at 10.30am at the Mogale businesspark in Krugersdorp.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.