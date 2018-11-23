N3 closed between Howick and Tweedie

The N3 toll route between Howick and Tweedie in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed from 8am on Friday to 10am in order for Eskom to replace stolen cables.

A statement from the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said: “It is urgently required to close the N3 Toll Route to all traffic near Midmar Dam (between the Howick/Midmar and Howick North/Tweedie Interchange) this morning to allow Eskom to replace stolen overhead power conductors. This area has been without power since the theft.

“As all north- and southbound lanes will be closed, traffic congestion and delays can be expected between 8am and 10am today.”

The Road Traffic Inspectorate and Umngeni Municipal Traffic teams will manage traffic accommodation during the closure and N3TC’s route patrol teams will be on standby to provide further assistance.

Road users can obtain essential traffic information through the N3 Toll Concession 24-hour Helpline on 0800 N3 Help (0800 63 4357) or get real-time traffic updates by following N3TC on Twitter: @N3Route.

N3TC manages the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

