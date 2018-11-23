Elderly Lenasia man found dead under car

An 80-year-old man was found dead in his Lenasia extension 5 Goud Crescent home on Thursday, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

According to the Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza, the deceased lived with his 27-year-old son.

The man was found hidden under a car in the garage.

“When the family’s domestic worker reported for work this morning, the son refused to open for her. She then reported the matter to security officials in the area,” Netshivhodza said.

The 27-year-old is said to have opened for security, who then found blood in the lounge. Upon further investigations, the man’s body was discovered.

“The deceased was wrapped in a bed sheet and duvet. He had stab wounds all over his body and sustained burn wounds to his legs, as it seems he was set alight,” Netshivhodza said.

Netshivhodza told Rising Sun Lenasia that the son had been heavily drugged when the body was found.

“We will be taking him in for questioning but our investigations will continue,” he said.

