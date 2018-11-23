 
South Africa 23.11.2018 08:15 am

Durban building collapses, 14 injured

Paramedics found two employees trapped under the flooring and the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws Of Life and other tools to free the injured.

A floor of a building in Durban collapsed and injured 14 workers, Rescue Care said on Friday.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the mezzanine floor of the building situated at 151 Old Main Road in Pinetown collapsed on Thursday afternoon at about 15:15.

“On arrival, Paramedics found that two employees were trapped under the flooring and the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws Of Life and other tools to free the injured whilst Advanced Life Support Paramedics stabilised them,” said my Jamieson.

“Once freed the two were then loaded into an awaiting ambulance before transporting them to a nearby Hospital. A total of 14 employees had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before they were all transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.”

The police search and rescue team, Durban Fire Department and metro cops were at the scene.

