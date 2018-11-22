SABC takes action against alleged sex harassers

The South African Broadcasting Corporation today said the Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment appointed to investigate instances of sexual harassment at the public broadcaster completed its work on October 31.

“Following an intensive investigation process, the Commission made findings and submitted recommendations which the SABC is implementing,” the SABC said.

“The SABC confirms that an appropriate course of action has been initiated against all the alleged perpetrators in line with applicable company policies and relevant legislation. The alleged perpetrators have been served with requisite notices to afford them an opportunity to make representations in response to the action initiated by the SABC.”

The public broadcaster said that the Commission was independent from the SABC, and presented its final report which was accepted in its entirety by the SABC board, the SABC said.

“The mandate of the Commission was to accept verbal and written allegations of sexual harassment from former and current SABC employees and provide them an opportunity to report experiences they may have had of sexual harassment, which were either never addressed or were not dealt with to the complainant’s satisfaction.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

