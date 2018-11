The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained their seats in the municipal by-election today.

The ANC retained its seats in wards 4, 6 and 7 of the Great Kei municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The DA retained ward 3 in the Moqhaka municipality in the Free State and ward 3 in the George municipality in the Western Cape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

