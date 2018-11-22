Madibeng mayor must resign over VBS investment, service delivery – DA

Madibeng Mayor Jostina Mmantina Mothibe must resign, the Democratic Alliance in the North West demanded today.

“Mothibe and her associates managed to collapse Madibeng to such a state that it is officially declared as the worst municipality in South Africa,” DA leader in the province and premier candidate Joe McGluwa said.

“Under her failed leadership, this municipality illegally invested R50 million in the VBS Bank of which they received R20 million back. All this while basic service delivery like water supply is lacking. This area reaches temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius and people don’t have access to clean, running water.”

McGluwa and DA member of parliament (MP) Phumzile Van Damme were in Madibeng as part of their electioneering ahead of the general election in 2019.

He said the Auditor-General (AG) found that in the 2016/2017 financial year R561.9 million was wasted in irregular expenditure.

“Fraudulent credit cards were also opened in the name of the Madibeng municipality and unauthorised monthly deductions were made from the municipality’s bank account. According to the AG report, these transactions were not identified by the municipality’s system of internal control, such as the monthly bank reconciliations.”

In a memorandum handed over to the municipality, the DA wanted Mothibe, 45, to resign, alleging corruption and financial management, as well as service delivery issues.

The party said Madibeng means a place of water, but has over time turned into a place of drought due to the lack of water.

McGluwa said it was surprising that the municipality was not part of eight municipalities put under administration.

– African News Agency (ANA)

