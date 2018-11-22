Corruption Watch calls on Zondo to protect commission from Malema

In a statement on Thursday, Corruption Watch called on Deputy Judge President Zondo to defend the work of the commission of inquiry into state capture, which is currently under way in Johannesburg.

They referenced their concern over statements from EFF leader Julius Malema outside the hearings on Wednesday during the testimony of Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

“The commission provides an opportunity for all individuals, parties and those in positions of power to bring evidence before the commission to uncover irregular dealings, collusion, and corrupt relationships that have led to the capture of the state. These testimonies continue to give insight into the networks and structures that made this possible,” said Corruption Watch spokesperson Phemelo Khaas.

He said Zondo, as the chair, needed to defend the integrity of the commission and preserve the environment for people to continue to come forward, and not be afraid of intimidation.

“The role of the commission cannot be underestimated, as it serves all people affected by corruption at every level of society. The success of the commission is dependent upon individuals continuing to come forward as witnesses to share information in a safe space, and who are instrumental in uncovering every detail of the abuse of power and resources. The public should be encouraged to support the commission unequivocally, and it is even more critical for leaders to encourage their members to give all the necessary support to the commission’s work.”

He said Malema had described the commission as a “Mickey Mouse” show, and had accused the chairperson of stealing money from the poor.

“On several occasions in his address to his supporters, Malema referred to the evidence leader, Advocate Pretorius, as ‘bastard’.

“This severely undermines the seriousness of the work being done by the commission, and is contrary to the spirit of transparent disclosure that it embodies, and the willingness of witnesses to appear before the commission.”

David Lewis, the executive director of Corruption Watch, added: “It’s imperative that Justice Zondo use his considerable statutory powers to uphold the integrity and stature of the commission in the face of blatant acts of contempt such as these. Failure to hold Mr Malema to account will see more of this appalling conduct and will severely undermine the credibility of the commission’s ultimate findings.”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

