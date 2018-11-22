Ramokokastad pupils haven’t been in school since June due to protests

The future looks bleak for pupils in Ramokokastad near Mogwase in North West, who have not been going to school since June following protests in the village.

Schools, clinics and bus transport were shut down as villagers want Kgosi Joy Ramokoka to be suspended following allegations of maladministration, demanding an administrator take over the running of the village.

Concerned parents said they were unable to enroll their children to other schools for the new year.

“We cannot enroll our children at other schools because we do not have transfer letters,” said one parent who did not want to be identified, for her safety.

She said she wanted to enroll her child at JM Ntsime in Mogwase, but she could not because she did not have a transfer letter.

“The biggest concern is that our children were not in school since June, what is going to happen, will they repeat the grades or progress to the next level.”

She said there was a suggestion that those who passed in June should move to the next grade and those who failed repeat the grade.

“This arrangement is not fair, some pupils failed in the first quarter and passed in the second quarter, there is a possibility that those who failed in June will pass at the end of the year,” she said.

Grade 12 pupils are writing their final examination at a neutral venue but parents believe they will not do well as they did not prepare well for the examination.

“We are shattered,” said the parent.

The North West education department did not respond to emails, telephone calls and SMS messages.

Two schools, Kwenatlase High School and Baphalane Primary School, were torched at the weekend.

– African News Agency (ANA)

