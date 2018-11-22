Gauteng community safety MEC welcomes sentencing of taxi serial rapist

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, today welcomed the multiple life sentences handed down to the so-called taxi serial rapist.

The 29-year-old Lebogang Gift Mokoena was this week sentenced by the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court to 13 life imprisonment for 13 counts of rape and 340 years for other related charges such as kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing an object that resembles a firearm and for aiding and abetting someone to commit an offence.

Mokoena was among several suspects who raped, kidnapped, robbed and terrorised passengers within the taxi industry around the Booysens, Soweto, Vosloorus, Orange Farm and Roodepoort policing precinct between September 2016 to October 2018.

He was found guilty in October on 13 counts of rape, nine of kidnapping, nine of robbery with aggravating circumstances, nine of pointing an object that resembles a firearm, and two for aiding and abetting someone to commit an offence. He had pleaded guilty on all charges.

Judge Cassim Moosa, upon handing down judgement, stressed that the immoral and unethical nature in which the crimes were committed were of serious nature and warranted a heavy sentence.

Nkosi-Malobane said: “I wish to commend the Criminal Justice System for applying the law accordingly and ensuring that a lengthy jail term is imposed on this perpetrator who preyed on innocent and vulnerable women. A word of appreciation to the dedicated staff members and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences team based at Ikhaya Lethemba, a one-stop centre for victims of abuse for ensuring that support such as psycho-social services, medico-legal services, identity parades and court preparation support were given to the victims to ensure a successful conviction of this serial rapist.”

Nkosi-Malobane said the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to all men out there who disregard the rights of women and children that Gauteng has no place for criminals.

“It is important that we ensure that our people have confidence in the criminal system and this should assist to realize that. This victory comes as government is about to launch the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, to raise awareness and encourage all the citizens to actively participate in the fight to eradicate violence against women and children,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

– African News Agency (ANA)

