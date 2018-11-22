Stutterheim man in court for alleged R20m fraud

A 37-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape for alleged fraud amounting to approximately R20 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said today.

Dean Palmer appeared in court on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Monday.

The Hawks said that it is alleged that between 2012 and 2017, Palmer who was employed as a cash sales manager at a timber manufacturing company in Stutterheim, misappropriated company funds as he is accused of pocketing some of the money that clients paid in exchange for goods.

The suspect is also accused of submitting and capturing false delivery notes to the timber manufacturing company as he allegedly submitted false information pertaining to volumes, lengths and grade of the timber which was sold to clients.

He had been granted R5,000 bail and is expected back in court on February 15.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.