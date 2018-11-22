Beacon Valley homeowners in Mitchells Plain receive their title deeds

The City of Cape Town today said it was in the process of handing over historical title deeds to rightful property owners following a visit to homeowners in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain to hand over the title deeds.

In a statement, the City said 80-year-old Janap Baartjies was among the homeowners who were overjoyed to receive the title deeds to their homes for the first time when councillor Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for Area South, along with ward councillor Solomon Philander and ward 79 committee members, visited property owners at their homes on Wednesday.

“The transfer of ownership and handing over of title deeds is in line with the City’s commitment to redressing the imbalances of the apartheid past where people were denied ownership of property. It was very heart-warming for me to visit the residents at their homes and to hand over their title deeds to them,” said Badroodien, further encouraging property owners to make responsible decisions regarding their properties.

“These title deeds are valuable because it provides the property owners with the evidence and the assurance that they are the rightful owners of their homes and the land on which it is situated. Now that they have their title deeds, it is important for them to have a will in place which will safeguard their assets for generations to come.”

Baartjies, who has been living in Mitchells Plain for more than 38 years, said she was very happy to receive her title deed. She was one of the first residents to move to Beacon Valley.

“I am feeling emotional and cannot express how thankful I am. This is a dream come true. I finally own something of value,” she said.

Property owner Ivan Rorich became emotional as he paid tribute to his late wife when he received his title deed. He has been living in the area for 37 years and cares for his granddaughter who has autism.

“Thank you, I am so glad that I have finally received my title deed. Finally, the house is officially mine,” said Rorich.

Another property owner, Elizabeth Barron, 65, said it felt good to have her own home. Leatechia Ockhuis, who has been living in the area for more than 40 years, said she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I can’t stop the tears of joy. I have no words,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

