 
menu
South Africa 22.11.2018 03:19 pm

Eastern Cape serial rapist sentenced to 208 years in prison

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

‘This is a warning to would-be rapists that the law will bite hard and perpetrators of violence against women will be punished,’ said GCIS acting director general Phumla Williams.

An Eastern Cape serial rapist who stalked and preyed on young women and schoolgirls in Mdantsane and East London has been sentenced to 208 years by the Bisho High Court.

A government statement today said that Luvuyo Malawana Mananga from NU16 in Mdantsane was found guilty earlier this month for a crime spree between 2007 and 2011, which included 11 rapes.

Government Communication and Information Systems acting director general Phumla Williams said: “We commend the police and the judicial system for their tireless efforts in ensuring that justice has been served in this case and that this man is removed from society for the rest of his life.

“This sentence should serve as a deterrent and warning to would-be rapists that the law will bite hard and perpetrators found guilty of violence against women will be punished,” said Williams.

She said fighting women abuse and gender-based violence was a priority of government and she also encouraged communities to work together with police, prosecutors and courts to ensure that criminals are arrested and convicted of all crimes committed in society.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man sentenced to 20 years for raping relative 24.11.2018
Limpopo cops seek kidnappers and gang rapists of high school teacher 24.11.2018
Grade 11 teen in court for stabbing Grade 1 boy to death at school 23.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.